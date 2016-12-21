Twin Lakes to feel the holiday spirit

Tuesday Nov 29

The village will usher in the holiday season Friday and Saturday with the annual Trees on Parade holiday bazaar and the lighting of the village tree downtown. The 11th annual Trees on Parade, hosted by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, will kick off the festivities from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. John's Catholic Church, 711 N. Lake Ave. It continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year's "Winter Wonderland" features a seasonal craft and gift fair set among the backdrop of 15 trees decorated by various schools, charitable groups and businesses.

Twin Lakes, WI

