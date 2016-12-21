Stitching up something special

Friday Nov 25

For the fourth year, the women of Wilmot United Methodist Church and Calvary Congregational United Church of Christ in Twin Lakes have cut, crocheted and hand-knotted more than 230 blankets for those in the programs at Women and Children's Horizons and the Shalom Center. "Every year we've increased our blankets," said 74-year-old organizer Glenna Kisner of Twin Lakes.

