Stitching up something special
For the fourth year, the women of Wilmot United Methodist Church and Calvary Congregational United Church of Christ in Twin Lakes have cut, crocheted and hand-knotted more than 230 blankets for those in the programs at Women and Children's Horizons and the Shalom Center. "Every year we've increased our blankets," said 74-year-old organizer Glenna Kisner of Twin Lakes.
