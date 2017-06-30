Drone Hampers Firefighters at ID Wild...

Drone Hampers Firefighters at ID Wildfire

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

July 03--TWIN FALLS -- A drone flying illegally Saturday night created a problem for firefighters on the scene of a wildfire south of Twin Falls. The lightning-caused Hub Butte Fire was reported around 10 p.m. burning in grass and brush near Nat-Soo-Pah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
judge thomas borreson Jun 29 Bob Crosby 17
That one Place BBQ and Grill Jun 21 Tim 3
News Drowning Victim's Body Recovered From Lake. (Jan '07) May '17 None 14
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) May '17 Cdalton1122 162
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomin cali 3
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,557 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC