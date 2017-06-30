Drone Hampers Firefighters at ID Wildfire
July 03--TWIN FALLS -- A drone flying illegally Saturday night created a problem for firefighters on the scene of a wildfire south of Twin Falls. The lightning-caused Hub Butte Fire was reported around 10 p.m. burning in grass and brush near Nat-Soo-Pah.
