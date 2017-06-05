Special Olympians head to State in Tw...

Special Olympians head to State in Twin Falls

Two local Special Olympic teams, the Blackfoot Bandits and the Snake River Outlaws are headed to Twin Falls to participate in the Idaho Special Olympics. The teams, under the direction of coordinator Carey Walton and her assistant coaches, Mark Barton, Beth McCoy and Kim Walton will leave Blackfoot on Friday and participate in their events on Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School and the City Pool in Twin Falls.

