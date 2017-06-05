Special Olympians head to State in Twin Falls
Two local Special Olympic teams, the Blackfoot Bandits and the Snake River Outlaws are headed to Twin Falls to participate in the Idaho Special Olympics. The teams, under the direction of coordinator Carey Walton and her assistant coaches, Mark Barton, Beth McCoy and Kim Walton will leave Blackfoot on Friday and participate in their events on Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School and the City Pool in Twin Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drowning Victim's Body Recovered From Lake. (Jan '07)
|May 28
|None
|14
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Cdalton1122
|162
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb '17
|The truth
|1
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC