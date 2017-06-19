Muslim attackers of 5-year-old in Ida...

Muslim attackers of 5-year-old in Idaho unpunished

There are 5 comments on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from Wednesday Jun 7, titled Muslim attackers of 5-year-old in Idaho unpunished. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:

The three Muslim refugee boys who plead guilty to the heinous sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in Idaho received no jail time in their sentencing yesterday , according to Pamela Geller, President of the American Freedom Defense Initiative . The judge barred everyone in the courtroom, including the victim's own parents, from speaking about the case and threatened anyone with serious consequences if they violated his directive, Geller reported.

pinkydinky1

Davenport, IA

#2 Friday Jun 9
don't delete this ill just repost
pinkydinky112345

Davenport, IA

#3 Friday Jun 9
that's pathetic
pinkydink 345

Davenport, IA

#4 Friday Jun 9
wow the judge need 2 b in prison
pinkydink 345trt56

Davenport, IA

#5 Friday Jun 9
wtf man ......
maziemoo

Billings, MT

#6 Monday Jun 12
Is this really what we want for our country? Are we going to allow this garbage and let the PIGS get away with this! Judge you are pathetic and you know the judgement you made is wrong. That's why
you band anyone from speaking about it. Step down and do the people of Twin Falls a favor.
