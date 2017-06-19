Muslim attackers of 5-year-old in Idaho unpunished
There are 5 comments on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from Wednesday Jun 7, titled Muslim attackers of 5-year-old in Idaho unpunished. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:
The three Muslim refugee boys who plead guilty to the heinous sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in Idaho received no jail time in their sentencing yesterday , according to Pamela Geller, President of the American Freedom Defense Initiative . The judge barred everyone in the courtroom, including the victim's own parents, from speaking about the case and threatened anyone with serious consequences if they violated his directive, Geller reported.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
|
#2 Friday Jun 9
don't delete this ill just repost
|
#3 Friday Jun 9
that's pathetic
|
#4 Friday Jun 9
wow the judge need 2 b in prison
|
#5 Friday Jun 9
wtf man ......
|
#6 Monday Jun 12
Is this really what we want for our country? Are we going to allow this garbage and let the PIGS get away with this! Judge you are pathetic and you know the judgement you made is wrong. That's why
you band anyone from speaking about it. Step down and do the people of Twin Falls a favor.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Wed
|Tim
|3
|judge thomas borreson
|Jun 14
|Christians for Am...
|12
|Drowning Victim's Body Recovered From Lake. (Jan '07)
|May 28
|None
|14
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Cdalton1122
|162
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC