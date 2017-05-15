Your NEJM Group Today: Calf Swelling & Rash Case / Colonoscopy in...
NEJM Clinical Practice Center: Case Record: A 20-year-old man with a history of Crohn's disease was evaluated for pain and swelling of the left calf and a purpuric rash. Three weeks earlier, sore throat, cough, rhinorrhea, and chills had developed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Watch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|May 3
|Cdalton1122
|162
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb '17
|The truth
|1
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC