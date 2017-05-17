InfoWars' Alex Jones apologizes for saying Chobani supports 'migrant rapists'

The incendiary far-right conspiracy theorist and radio show host retracted and apologized for a previous report that accused yogurt maker Chobani of supporting "migrant rapists" who spread disease in the company's Twin Falls, Idaho, home base. In a video message posted to YouTube Wednesday, Jones admitted he made "certain statements" on InfoWars -- the name of his YouTube channel -- about Chobani "that I now understand to be wrong."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.