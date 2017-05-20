Idaho neighborhood signs counter anti-immigration tone
In this May 10, 2017, photo Lauresta Welty poses for a photo next to a sign in front of her home in Boise, Idaho. "We want to spread love and hope to each other, our neighbors, and to everyone," said Welty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drowning Victim's Body Recovered From Lake. (Jan '07)
|May 28
|None
|14
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Cdalton1122
|162
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb '17
|The truth
|1
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC