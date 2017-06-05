After disastrous winter, Idaho cities...

After disastrous winter, Idaho cities, highway officials wait for road-repair help

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: KSL-TV

In December and January, southern Idaho was hit with frigid temperatures and, in some areas, record-breaking amounts of snow. The second week of February, warm weather led to extensive snowmelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
judge thomas borreson 9 hr Pamela An America... 6
That one Place BBQ and Grill 21 hr Jairhmee 2
News Drowning Victim's Body Recovered From Lake. (Jan '07) May 28 None 14
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) May '17 Cdalton1122 162
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomin cali 3
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC