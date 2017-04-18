WND's Hohmann Still Fearmongering About Iowa Assault Case Involving Muslims

Lead WorldNetDaily Muslim-hater Leo Hohmann has been obsessing over one of his favorite obsessions, the case in Idaho in which "three refugee boys" assaulted a 5-year-old girl in an Idaho town. In an April 5 article , Hohmann huffs that "In the same week that three refugee boys pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in Twin Falls, Idaho, the mayor and council floated the idea of passing a resolution declaring Twin Falls a "welcoming city" for illegals and refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.