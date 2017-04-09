TV tonight: a Homelanda wraps up an electrifying Season 6
"60 Minutes" : Tonight's hour includes a segment on Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, the billionaire behind America's bestselling Greek yogurt, Chobani. But while he lives the American dream, he has been harshly criticized for sharing a piece of that dream with refugees by hiring them to work in his yogurt plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Apr 5
|Cowboyzion
|161
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb '17
|The truth
|1
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC