"Trash," "Scum," And "Spy": How The "Alt-Right"/Fake News Ecosystem...

A misinformation ecosystem made up of "alt-right" -connected outlets and forums and websites that spread fake news is repeatedly smearing and attacking people they believe are Muslims or of Middle Eastern descent. Not only have these sites and forums suggested that such people are destroying Western countries and are inherently violent , but they have also targeted specific people, yielding threats and harassment, potential economic harm, and harm to careers.

