My Place Hotel - Twin Falls, ID Breaks Ground

My Place Hotels of America is pleased to announce MPI Investment Group, LLC. broke ground on their first My Place Hotel in Twin Falls, ID! Community members joined MPI principals and My Place supporters to commemorate the start of construction with a ceremonial earth moving on March 30th. Magic Valley's newest hotel will be conveniently located at 440 N Haven Drive, close to the city's diverse retail, dining and recreational opportunities.

