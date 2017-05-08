Chobani yogurt company sues conspirac...

Chobani yogurt company sues conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones for alleged defamation

Tuesday Apr 25

The Chobani yogurt company is suing far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for alleged defamation, after the shock jock published what the company says are false and defamatory stories. At issue in the suit filed Monday is a video published on Jones' InfoWars website and social media accounts earlier this month in which two InfoWars staffers discuss the publicity that Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya received for hiring refugees at his plant in Twin Falls, Idaho, and the separate case of three refugee youth who pleaded guilty in the assault of a 5-year-old girl in the same city.

