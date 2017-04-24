Chobani Sues Right-Wing Extremist Alex Jones for Defamation

Greek yogurt maker Chobani is suing Alex Jones and his right-wing media arm InfoWars , alleging the company was defamed by a video he published claiming Chobani had been "caught importing migrant rapists" and brought "crime and tuberculosis" to the Magic Valley community of Twin Falls. The InfoWars comments were part of a video released April 11, a week after three juveniles pleaded guilty to charges linked to the assault of a 5-year-old girl at a Twin Falls apartment building.

