Chobani sues Alex Jones, InfoWars for defamation over assault coverage in Idaho

Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker, is suing Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist who says the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was a hoax , 9/11 was an inside job by the U.S. government and Chobani imports migrant rapists to Twin Falls, Idaho. Chobani sued Jones and his InfoWars website on Monday in Idaho District Court in Twin Falls, where the company operates the largest yogurt plant in the world.

