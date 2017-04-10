Chobani founder stands by hiring refugees to grow business
"The minute they get a jobthey stop being a refugee" says Chobani yogurt billionaire who has been criticized for hiring refugees Hamdi Ulukaya emigrated from Turkey to the U.S. in 1994. Now he is the billionaire behind America's bestselling Greek yogurt, Chobani.
