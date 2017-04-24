Alex Jones Is Now Being Sued by Chobani Yogurt
The company's complaint stems from an April 11 video posted by Jones's site, Infowars, that discusses how Chobani owner Hamdi Ulukaya hired refugees to work at a Twin Falls, Idaho plant. Specifically, Infowars ties this to a reported sexual-assault case in the area .
