A small Idaho town bucks the perception of rural struggle
The Chobani yogurt factory in Twin Falls, Idaho, March 13, 2017. The plant - a vast space of whirring robots, steel tanks and 1,000 full-time employees - is the largest in the world, helping to bolster southern Idaho and bucking the pattern, and the perception, of rural America's struggle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Cowboyzion
|161
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb '17
|The truth
|1
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC