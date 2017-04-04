3 Boys Admit to Charges in Idaho Apartment Assault Case
Three boys accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl at a southern Idaho apartment complex last year have admitted to the charges in juvenile court. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement the three juveniles legally admitted to the felony charges on Tuesday, and the victim's family signed off on the resolution of the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Yolanda
|159
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb '17
|The truth
|1
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC