3 boys admit to charges in Idaho apartment assault case

Three boys accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl at a southern Idaho apartment complex last year have admitted to the charges in juvenile court. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement the three juveniles legally admitted to the felony charges on Tuesday, and the victim's family signed off on the resolution of the case.

