Two of Olsen's felony convictions vac...

Two of Olsen's felony convictions vacated

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Post Register

Under direction from the Idaho Supreme Court, District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Monday vacated two counts of former Jefferson County Sheriff Blair Olsen's conviction for misuse of public funds. A Twin Falls jury convicted Olsen in May 2015 on three felony counts of misuse of public funds for allowing his wife to use a county-paid cellphone mainly for personal use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) Mar 16 Yolanda 159
That one Place BBQ and Grill Feb '17 The truth 1
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomin cali 3
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 12
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Twin Falls County was issued at March 29 at 11:54AM MDT

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC