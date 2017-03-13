Two of Olsen's felony convictions vacated
Under direction from the Idaho Supreme Court, District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Monday vacated two counts of former Jefferson County Sheriff Blair Olsen's conviction for misuse of public funds. A Twin Falls jury convicted Olsen in May 2015 on three felony counts of misuse of public funds for allowing his wife to use a county-paid cellphone mainly for personal use.
