School districts learn to see homeless students differently

Lorie Wendel talks about her circumstances - and what it's like sharing a single Twin Falls motel room for her family of four - while her 13-year-old son, Stanley Haney, plays a game Jan. 11, 2017, at the Old Towne Lodge in Twin Falls, Idaho. Of the 527 Twin Falls children identified as homeless as of May, 77 percent were doubled up with another family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.