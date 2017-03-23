Invasive species intercepted a checkpoint
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture's Invasive Species Program this week intercepted and impounded a mussel-fouled watercraft at the U.S. Highway 93 inspection station near Twin Falls. The intercepted watercraft is under quarantine at the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
