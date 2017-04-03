Idaho woman killed in 4-vehicle accident

Idaho woman killed in 4-vehicle accident

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: KSL-TV

The accident occurred at 3375 E. 3700 North around 3:45 p.m., according to Idaho State police. Adam Christensen, 40, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2003 Peterbilt semitrailer eastbound on 3700 North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) Mar 16 Yolanda 159
That one Place BBQ and Grill Feb '17 The truth 1
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomin cali 3
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 12
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC