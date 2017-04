Idaho lawmakers adjourn 2017 regular session Idaho lawmakers closed...

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 1:14PM MDT expiring March 30 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Custer Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:13PM MDT expiring March 31 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 12:05PM MDT expiring March 31 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Owyhee High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 11:54AM MDT expiring March 31 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Owyhee High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 11:54AM MDT expiring March 31 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 11:54AM MDT expiring March 31 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 11:54AM MDT expiring March 31 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington Flood Warning issued March 29 at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIVI.