Bingham Academy showcases science talent
Fourteen Bingham Academy students competed in two contests last weekend, both an engineering at the College of Southern Idaho as well as a science contest at the Idaho State University. Six students traveled to the CSI to compete in the Technology Student Association last Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11. Bingham Academy engineering teacher Lloyd Sherwood accompanied these students to Twin Falls.
