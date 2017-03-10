10 New Wheat Varieties for 2017 from ...

10 New Wheat Varieties for 2017 from WestBred

Ten new regionally tested, locally adapted WestBredA wheat varieties, providing outstanding yield potential and featuring improved agronomic and disease packages, have been released to Certified Seed suppliers and will be available to growers in their respective areas of adoption in 2018. "We're incredibly excited to add such a diverse and advanced group of varieties to our product portfolio," said Matthew Rowland, Wheat Product Manager at Monsanto.

