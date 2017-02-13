You can own Evel Knievel's famous jumpsuit
Evel Knievel fans can leap at the chance of owning his famous star-spangled jumpsuit and diamond-studded walking stick. The daredevil's leather outfit, which he wore in 1972 and 1973, is expected to fetch up to $80,000 when it is auctioned later this month in Dallas by Heritage Auctions.
