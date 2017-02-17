Technical programs likely to grow if EITC converted to a community college
Riley Cox, 25, builds a desk magnifier with a computer numerical controlled turning center during David Parsons' Advanced Machine Shop Lab II on Feb. 8 at Eastern Idaho Technical College. Taylor Carpenter / [email protected] Ralph Sexton works on a project in the Advanced Machine Shop Laboratory II on Feb. 8 at Eastern Idaho Technical College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|Kathy
|158
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb 4
|The truth
|1
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f...
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC