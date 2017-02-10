Shawn Vestal: Breitbart and the 'deva...

Shawn Vestal: Breitbart and the 'devastation' of Twin Falls - Wed, 08 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Exaggerate wildly. Manipulate statistics egregiously. Double down on lies. Apply grotesque, racist stereotypes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That one Place BBQ and Grill Feb 4 The truth 1
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) Dec '16 peri 157
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... Sep '16 tomin cali 3
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 12
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,767 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC