Sex crazy

Sex crazy

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Rational Review

"What is it about the subject of sex that makes some judges get the crazy notion that donning a black robe and ascending the bench gives them a license to exceed their legal judicial and constitutional authority? Twin Falls, Idaho Judge Randy Stoker, for example, thinks he has the authority to order defendants on probation in his court to either get married or remain completely celibate. The problem with that, however, is that there are absolutely no provisions in the Constitution or the laws in the United States of America which grant him that authority."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That one Place BBQ and Grill Feb 4 The truth 1
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) Dec '16 peri 157
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... Sep '16 tomin cali 3
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 12
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Twin Falls County was issued at February 09 at 12:53PM MST

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC