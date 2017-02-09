Sex crazy
"What is it about the subject of sex that makes some judges get the crazy notion that donning a black robe and ascending the bench gives them a license to exceed their legal judicial and constitutional authority? Twin Falls, Idaho Judge Randy Stoker, for example, thinks he has the authority to order defendants on probation in his court to either get married or remain completely celibate. The problem with that, however, is that there are absolutely no provisions in the Constitution or the laws in the United States of America which grant him that authority."
