S. Idaho man who shot at police gets 20 years in prison
A south-central Idaho man who fired shots at a Twin Falls sheriff's sergeant during a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Times-News reports that 24-year-old Skylar Wade Meade of Filer received the sentence Monday in 5th District Court and must serve 10 years before becoming eligible for parole.
