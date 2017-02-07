S. Idaho man who shot at police gets ...

S. Idaho man who shot at police gets 20 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A south-central Idaho man who fired shots at a Twin Falls sheriff's sergeant during a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Times-News reports that 24-year-old Skylar Wade Meade of Filer received the sentence Monday in 5th District Court and must serve 10 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That one Place BBQ and Grill Feb 4 The truth 1
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) Dec '16 peri 157
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... Sep '16 tomin cali 3
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 12
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Twin Falls County was issued at February 06 at 1:37PM MST

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC