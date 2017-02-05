No sex before marriage for man on probation for statutory rape of 14-year-old girl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - An Idaho judge has ordered a 19-year-old man not to have sex with anyone before he marries as part of his sentencing for statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl. Judge Randy Stoker sentenced Cody Duane Scott Herrera of Twin Falls to five to 15 years in prison, but he suspended the sentence for a one-year rider program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.