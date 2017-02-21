Monsanto's WestBred Unit Releases 10 New Wheat Products For 2017
MONSANTO'S WESTBRED UNIT RELEASES 10 NEW WHEAT PRODUCTS FOR 2017 Feb. 27, 2017 Source: WestBred news release Ten new regionally tested, locally adapted WestBred wheat varieties, providing outstanding yield potential and featuring improved agronomic and disease packages, have been released to Certified Seed suppliers and will be available to growers in their respective areas of adoption in 2018. "We're incredibly excited to add such a diverse and advanced group of varieties to our product portfolio," said Matthew Rowland, Wheat Product Manager at Monsanto.
