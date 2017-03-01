Judge sentences high school football ...

Judge sentences high school football player in assault case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

John R.K. Howard takes a seat during his sentencing hearing, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the courthouse in Twin Falls, Idaho. District Judge Randy Stoker has sentenced John R.K. Howard, a high school football player to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service after prosecutors said he took part in a brutal locker room assault on a black football player in a small Idaho town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) Feb 18 Kathy 158
That one Place BBQ and Grill Feb 4 The truth 1
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... Sep '16 tomin cali 3
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 12
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC