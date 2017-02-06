Idaho judge includes celibacy for teen sex offender on intensive probation

As reported in this local article , after "sentencing a 19-year-old Twin Falls man to a year-long therapeutic prison program on a rape charge last week, a judge added an unusual caveat should the teen successfully complete the program and be placed on probation." Specifically: "If you're ever on probation with this court, a condition of that will be you will not have sexual relations with anyone except who you're married to, if you're married," 5th District Judge Randy Stoker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentencing Law and Policy.