Idaho judge includes celibacy for teen sex offender on intensive probation

Read more: Sentencing Law and Policy

As reported in this local article , after "sentencing a 19-year-old Twin Falls man to a year-long therapeutic prison program on a rape charge last week, a judge added an unusual caveat should the teen successfully complete the program and be placed on probation." Specifically: "If you're ever on probation with this court, a condition of that will be you will not have sexual relations with anyone except who you're married to, if you're married," 5th District Judge Randy Stoker said.

