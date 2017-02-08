Idaho Judge Blames Internet for Rape, Feminists Blame Judge for 'Rape Culture'
Background: Cody Herrera was 17 when he met a girl who was 14 in November 2014. The girl's mother found out and warned Herrera to leave her daughter alone, but he continued to pursue her through online communications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb 4
|The truth
|1
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|peri
|157
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f...
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC