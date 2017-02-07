Headlines for Feb. 4, 2017: What to Know
On this date in 1933, then-President of Germany Paul von Hindenburg issued an executive order, the Reichstagsbrandverordnung or the Reichstag Fire Decree, which limited freedom of the press. The Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda began controlling what would be printed and routinely imprisoned a number of German journalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb 4
|The truth
|1
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|peri
|157
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f...
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC