Avalanches keep highways closed aroun...

Avalanches keep highways closed around Stanley

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Challis Messenger

For at least the third time this winter, all three routes leading out of Stanley were closed earlier this week due to avalanches blocking highways and the danger of more to come. The latest closure was Highway 75 over Galena Summit, posted as closed on Tuesday on Idaho Transportation Department's 511 map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) Feb 18 Kathy 158
That one Place BBQ and Grill Feb 4 The truth 1
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... Sep '16 tomin cali 3
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 12
See all Twin Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Twin Falls County was issued at February 23 at 3:22AM MST

Twin Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Twin Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC