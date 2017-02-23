Avalanches keep highways closed around Stanley
For at least the third time this winter, all three routes leading out of Stanley were closed earlier this week due to avalanches blocking highways and the danger of more to come. The latest closure was Highway 75 over Galena Summit, posted as closed on Tuesday on Idaho Transportation Department's 511 map.
