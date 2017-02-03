WND Reporter Attacks Idaho Official Who Called Out His Biased Reporting
There are 1 comment on the ConWebBlog story from Thursday Jan 26, titled WND Reporter Attacks Idaho Official Who Called Out His Biased Reporting. In it, ConWebBlog reports that:
On Jan. 18, Jim Jones, a former Idaho attorney general and former state Supreme Court chief justice, issued a press release as part of a speech at a local service club criticizing righit-wing reporters who "have engaged in fear-mongering in order to portray refugees, and particularly those from Syria, as a danger to our country." He added: "Breitbart News, World Net Daily and others have played fast and loose with the truth and should not be regarded as credible.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at ConWebBlog.
|
#1 Yesterday
So true, so of couse it will be disregarded by Idaho!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|8 hr
|The truth
|1
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|peri
|157
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f...
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC