Rep. Heather Scott faces possible sanctions
In an outburst that shocked and upset her fellow lawmakers, controversial north Idaho Rep. Heather Scott claimed female members of the Idaho House get leadership positions only if they "spread their legs." Scott, R-Blanchard, made the comment during the Legislature's organizational session in December, in the House lounge with multiple lawmakers present.
