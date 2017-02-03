Nevada newspaper van carjacker nabbed after drive past paper
A carjacker who made off with a newspaper delivery van in northeast Nevada was arrested after he drove past the newspaper's office. The Elko Daily Free Press posted a story on its Web site Thursday warning subscribers deliveries might be delayed because of the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Sat
|The truth
|1
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|peri
|157
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f...
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC