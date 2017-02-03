Idaho Income Tax Preparer Gets 2 Years in Prison for $336,000 Tax Case
A Twin Falls woman was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to two years in prison for conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. Mary Galan, 66, falsified scores of tax returns for clients and deposited refunded credits into her own accounts, federal prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|5 hr
|The truth
|1
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|peri
|157
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f...
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC