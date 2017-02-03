Idaho Income Tax Preparer Gets 2 Year...

Idaho Income Tax Preparer Gets 2 Years in Prison for $336,000 Tax Case

Thursday Jan 26

A Twin Falls woman was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to two years in prison for conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. Mary Galan, 66, falsified scores of tax returns for clients and deposited refunded credits into her own accounts, federal prosecutors said.

