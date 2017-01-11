Driver Pleads Guilty in ID Firefighte...

Driver Pleads Guilty in ID Firefighter Hit-and-Run Death

Jan. 09--TWIN FALLS -- A Hollister woman pleaded guilty Monday to amended charges in the hit-and-run death of Twin Falls firefighter Ryan Franklin. Hollie Marie Winnett, 33, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter and a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

