Conspiracy Outlet WND Is Still Pushing Its Anti-Muslim Fake News Story Even After It Was Debunked
WorldNetDaily writer Leo Hohmann is standing by debunked reports that Syrian refugee children sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in Twin Falls, ID. Local officials said the reports were not true, and the state's former attorney general called out Hohmann's reporting and said his "so-called news" site plays "fast and loose with the truth."
