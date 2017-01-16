$240,000 grant awarded to Boise State...

$240,000 grant awarded to Boise State Public Radio

Boise State Public Radio recently announced that they received a $240,000 grant from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust. The grant will be used to upgrade BSPR's technology over the next three years.

