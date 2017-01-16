$240,000 grant awarded to Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio recently announced that they received a $240,000 grant from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust. The grant will be used to upgrade BSPR's technology over the next three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arbiter.
