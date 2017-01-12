Ugly Christmas sweaters provide more than just a fashion statement
"We wanted to raise funds for a group of people or something that wasn't necessarily recognized during Christmas, so we are raising money for the developmental disabilities programs in the Magic Valley," said Sarah Zatica, Director of Magic Valley Pride in Idaho. Other groups are wanting to bring the community together to have a good time, celebrate the holidays and potentially earn some prizes.
