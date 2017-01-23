Nearly half of Idaho's rape kits not ...

Nearly half of Idaho's rape kits not sent to lab

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Post Register

A new state audit of the evidence collected in Idaho's sexual assault investigations shows that law enforcement officials didn't submit nearly half of the rape kits to be tested. Officials say that's largely because the cases were no longer being investigated or the agency determined no crime had been committed.

