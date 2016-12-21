Inmate pleads guilty to beating Twin ...

Inmate pleads guilty to beating Twin Falls murder suspect - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST

A Buhl, Idaho, man has pleaded guilty to beating a Twin Falls murder suspect in the Twin Falls County Jail. The Times-News reported that 30-year-old James Russell Hunt-Pyeatt on Tuesday guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery for the Sep. 5 beating of 45-year-old Glenn Joseph Tures.

